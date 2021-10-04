CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned Semi-Truck Hauling Vehicles Causes Traffic Headaches On I-70 & U.S. 6

By Danielle Chavira
 5 days ago

(CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says a truck hauling vehicles overturned on Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill. The crash happened where I-70 and U.S. 6 intersect.

CSP says five vehicles fell off the truck’s trailer; one went off the overpass and landed on U.S. 6.

Both east and westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 6 between Colorado Highway 119 and Interstate 70 were closed Sunday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure was in response to a safety concern.

CSP says the bridge over U.S. 6 is in tact, but inspections will be required. The driver was hurt, but it’s not clear the extent of their injuries.

It’s not clear when the closure will be lifted.

CBS Denver

Studies Review Severity & Frequency Of E-Scooter Crashes

DENVER (CBS4) – Lots of people find e-scooters to be a convenient way to get around downtown Denver. In just one hour on Tuesday night, Denver police responded to two crashes involving a vehicle and an e-scooter. One happened at Colfax Avenue and Broadway; the other at 1st Avenue and Bannock Street. A pair of recent studies by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows they can also be dangerous. (credit: CBS) In 2019, they interviewed people who had come to a Washington D.C. emergency room with scooter-related injuries to figure out who is getting hurt, how they are getting injured and where they...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reward Increased For Information On Deadly Hit & Run In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A $3,000 reward is being offered for more information about a deadly hit and run in Aurora on Aug. 6. Aurora police say a motorcyclist was hit near North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue at around 11 p.m. The motorcyclist, only described as a man, died at the hospital. (credit: CBS) Police say they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, GMC Acadia or Oldsmobile Bravada. They say the driver made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, hit him and then drove away. Investigators initially described the vehicle as a black Jeep. The vehicle was last seen heading west on 1st Avenue. Anyone with more information which leads to an arrest can claim the reward. The Aurora Police Fund is supplying $1,000 while Metro Denver Crimestoppers is offering $2,000. Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

‘Crucial To Our Business’: New CDOT Technology Aims To Improve Travel On Highways

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has reformed the way it lets people know what’s going on along the state’s highways. This month, CDOT unveiled a revamped website and new mobile app to give as much real-time information to drivers as possible. For the dozens of businesses that specialize in taking tourists from the airport to destinations in the mountains, the updated technology is a welcome addition. (credit: CBS) “Our dispatchers and our operations managers are monitoring the website continuously,” said Jackie Roppel, the Owner of Summit Express, a transportation company based in Silverthorne. “The road conditions and travel alerts as well...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

