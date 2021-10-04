Overturned Semi-Truck Hauling Vehicles Causes Traffic Headaches On I-70 & U.S. 6

(CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says a truck hauling vehicles overturned on Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill. The crash happened where I-70 and U.S. 6 intersect.

CSP says five vehicles fell off the truck’s trailer; one went off the overpass and landed on U.S. 6.

Both east and westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 6 between Colorado Highway 119 and Interstate 70 were closed Sunday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure was in response to a safety concern.

CSP says the bridge over U.S. 6 is in tact, but inspections will be required. The driver was hurt, but it’s not clear the extent of their injuries.

It’s not clear when the closure will be lifted.