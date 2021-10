Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Abbotsford - Both the Abbotsford Falcons and Edgar Wildcats put on a clinic on offense in the first half. But after Abbotsford took the lead mid-way through the second quarter, Edgar marched back down the field and never looked back. The Wildcats kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the second half to win 30-16.

ABBOTSFORD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO