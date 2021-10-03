CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontanelle, IA

Evan Rayl Obituary

By Tom Robinson
 6 days ago
Funeral Services for 85-year old Evan Rayl, of Des Moines formerly of Bridgewater will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Iowa, at 10:30 a.m. with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. Pastor Bruce Gowen will officiate the service. The Steen Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Open visitation with the family will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to Evan Rayl memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Evan Rayl is survived by daughter, Renae (Edward) Chesnut of Johnston; sons, Thomas (Jody) Rayl of Mitchellville and Steven (Dawn) Rayl of Altoona; grandchildren, Blane Chesnut of Carter Lake, Brooke Rayl (Jeremy) Heimbaugh of Mitchellville, Taylor Chesnut of St. Louis, Missouri, Wyatt Rayl of Ames, and Garrett Rayl of Altoona; great-grandchild, Gannon Heimbaugh of Mitchellville. sister, Karen Rayl Sawhill of Urbandale; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
