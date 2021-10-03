Congress Votes

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Targeted News Service
Albany Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote: the K-12 Cybersecurity Act (S. 1917) to establish a K-12 education cybersecurity initiative; the Homeland Security for Children Act (H.R. 4426) to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning; and the Unmanned Aerial Security Act (H.R. 4682) to prohibit the Secretary of Homeland Security from operating or procuring certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.

