Congress Votes
WASHINGTON -- Here's a look at how Georgia's members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote: the K-12 Cybersecurity Act (S. 1917) to establish a K-12 education cybersecurity initiative; the Homeland Security for Children Act (H.R. 4426) to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning; and the Unmanned Aerial Security Act (H.R. 4682) to prohibit the Secretary of Homeland Security from operating or procuring certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.www.albanyherald.com
