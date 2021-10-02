Fort Worth could become home to environmental museum, but it needs to fight for it

Joseph Horn wants to bring leaders together to enhance sustainability and environmentalism, and he wants to do it in Fort Worth. Horn is an attorney, mediator and the president of EcoPlex, a think tank and accelerator for the environmental non-governmental organizations and corporate sustainability. The paperwork to get nonprofit designation for EcoPlex was filed in 2019, Horn said, but the concept was developed three or four years before that. Building the EcoPlex in Fort Worth always was the plan, he said.