Hockey Royalty’s preview of the LA Kings Pacific Division rivals rolls on. Now in the spotlight is the Calgary Flames. Welcome back, Kotter; or in this case, Calgary. The world was turned upside down in 2020, and the NHL was no different. Forced by the pandemic to temporarily realign its divisions to minimize travel or to accommodate national travel restrictions, many traditional rivalries were put on hold. One such rivalry was between the LA Kings and the Calgary Flames, as the Flames were placed in the all-Canadian North Division while the Kings remained in a revamped Pacific Division.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO