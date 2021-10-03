Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 — but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

Bears tight end J.P. Holtz (81), running back David Montgomery (32) and quarterback Justin Fields (1) take the field for the Week 3 game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 26 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter.

Then one play darkened the otherwise happy occasion of a 24-14 victory.

On a 5-yard carry with 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, running back David Montgomery went down and immediately clutched his left knee in pain. Several Bears players kneeled on the ground as trainers tended to Montgomery, who eventually was helped off the field.

The Bears announced a few minutes later that Montgomery would be out for the game after he had totaled 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The loss of Montgomery, who had two games of more than 100 rushing yards this season, would be a big blow to a Bears team that had just picked up the pieces from an ugly 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns a week earlier.

A week after Fields was sacked nine times and had 1 net passing yard, he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and one interception and was sacked once. Damien Williams, who helped take over for Montgomery when he left, had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

During the week leading up to the game, Nagy declined to reveal who would be calling plays. But Nagy acknowledged after the game that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor handled it Sunday.

Meanwhile, the defense did its part by stopping the Lions inside the 10-yard line on three first-half drives. That included two takeaways, a fumble recovery by defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and a strip-sack by Robert Quinn that Khalil Mack recovered.

Along with Montgomery’s injury, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks left the game with a groin injury he suffered early in the first quarter.

Read more from the Week 4 game:

Here’s how the Week 4 game unfolded.

Pregame

The Chicago Bears know they need to put a better product on the field against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, and they’ll try to do it again behind rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

In the wake of a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Bears coach Matt Nagy didn’t name a starting quarterback as they evaluated the health of Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. But the Bears settled on Fields on Saturday night , downgrading Dalton to doubtful as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee.

Fields practiced in full with a brace on his right hand after he suffered a thumb injury in his first start against the Browns. That game, of course, has had Bears fans reeling all week because of the stunning issues on offense, including Fields getting sacked nine times and the Bears putting up 1 net passing yard.

Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off their own incredible loss.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 66-yard field goal, the longest in NFL history, as time expired to complete a 19-17 victory over the Lions in Week 3. The Ravens’ comeback included a 36-yard completion on fourth-and-19 and a missed delay-of-game call by officials.

New coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff are trying for their first victory with the Lions.

Inactives announced

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is active Sunday, marking his first game since the 2019 season. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 and missed the first three games with a knee issue.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack also will play after he was limited during the week with a sprained foot.

Quarterback Andy Dalton is inactive as he recovers from a bone bruise in his left knee, so Nick Foles will back up rookie Justin Fields.

Safety Tashaun Gipson will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Deon Bush filled in for Gipson last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and tight end Jesper Horsted also are inactive for the Bears.

For the Lions, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, defensive linemen Eric Banks and Jashon Cornell, running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Tom Kennedy are inactive.

1st quarter: 4-yard TD for Montgomery

David Montgomery’s 4-yard touchdown run on the Bears’ opening drive gave them a 7-0 lead against the Lions with 8:49 to play in the first quarter.

Montgomery had six carries for 31 yards on the 75-yard drive, and running back Damien Williams had 2 carries for 14 yards.

The Bears converted a fourth-and-1 on the drive, with Montgomery breaking for 9 yards.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields also hit Darnell Mooney with a 21-yard pass to get the Bears into the red zone. After Williams broke for a 10-yard run to get the Bears to the 5-yard line, Montgomery went in for the touchdown two plays later.

2nd quarter: 9-yard TD for Montgomery

The Bears took a 14-0 lead against the Lions on David Montgomery’s second touchdown of the first half.

Montgomery scored on a 9-yard run with 14:51 to play in the second quarter to cap an 89-yard drive.

Quarterback Justin Fields hit Darnell Mooney for a 64-yard pass to get the Bears to the 26-yard line. Mooney sprinted by Lions cornerback Bobby Price and gained at least an extra 10 yards while shaking off tackle attempts from Price and safety Will Harris.

Fields then rushed 11 yards on third-and-1 to get the Bears to the 9.

The Bears scored after defensive lineman Bilal Nichols recovered a fumble Lions snap at the Bears’ 8-yard line for the first takeaway of the day.

The Lions’ snap from center Frank Ragnow bounced off quarterback Jared Goff into the air, and Nichols grabbed it as it popped up to get the recovery.

On second-and-11 from the 16-yard line, Goff threw a pass that cornerback Jaylon Johnson broke up. Safety Deon Bush dived to grab the football, but it was ruled an incomplete pass.

An unnecessary roughness penalty on rookie defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga brought the Lions to the 8-yard line. But the Lions fumbled on the next play.

2nd quarter: Defense stands tough, but Hicks questionable to return

Bears inside linebacker Alec Ogletree deflected Jared Goff’s pass in the end zone on fourth down, and the Bears took over at the Lions’ 5-yard line.

The Lions got to the Bears’ 5 after Goff hit Quintez Cephus with a 33-yard pass on third-and-2.

But Goff threw an incomplete pass, D’Andre Swift was stopped for a loss of 2 yards by Robert Quinn, and Goff scrambled for 2 yards.

Then Ogletree leaped to tip Goff’s pass to Swift in the end zone. The Bears, however, went three-and-out on the following drive.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks left the game on the first drive, and the Bears said he was questionable to return with a groin injury.

2nd quarter: Quinn gets a strip-sack

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn got a strip-sack against Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and Khalil Mack recovered it for the second Bears takeaway of the game late in the second quarter.

Mack pitched it to safety Eddie Jackson on the return, but it was ruled an illegal forward pass after review so the Bears took over at their own 23-yard line.

The takeaway was the Bears’ third big play in the red zone to keep the Lions scoreless.

On third-and-8 from the Bears’ 26, Goff scrambled to avoid multiple Bears defenders and hit Amon-Ra St. Brown with a 17-yard pass. Jamaal Williams had carries of 2 and 4 yards, the second of which inside linebacker Alec Ogletree stopped at the 3.

On the next play, the Bears got the turnover.

Halftime: Bears up on the Lions 14-0

Bears running back David Montgomery rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears defense stopped the Detroit Lions from scoring three times within the 10-yard line to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols got a fumble recovery at the 8-yard line on the Lions’ first drive. Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree deflected a Jared Goff pass in the end zone on fourth down on their second drive. And outside linebacker Robert Quinn got a strip-sack of Goff on third-and-goal from the 3, and Khalil Mack recovered it on the third drive.

In his second career start, Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 6 of 10 passes for 109 yards, including a 64-yard pass to Darnell Mooney on the Bears’ second touchdown drive. He threw an interception to cornerback Amani Oruwariye on a tipped pass late in the second quarter, but the Lions didn’t do anything with their drive and punted.

Montgomery scored from 4 yards out on the Bears’ first drive and barreled into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown on their second.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks left the game in the first quarter with a groin injury, and outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who has been recovering from a foot sprain, went to the locker room late in the second quarter.

3rd quarter: Hicks out for the game

The Bears ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks for the game. Hicks suffered a groin injury early in the first quarter.

After going to the locker room late in the second quarter, Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack returned to the game on the Lions’ first drive.

The Lions ruled out center Frank Ragnow out for the game with a toe injury.

3rd quarter: Another rushing TD for Bears

Damien Williams scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Bears a 21-0 lead against the Lions with 10:33 to play in the third quarter.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a 28-yard pass to Allen Robinson and a 32-yard pass to Darnell Mooney on the drive.

Mooney also broke for a 10-yard run early in the drive.

3rd quarter: Lions get on the scoreboard

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hit Kalif Raymond with a 4-yard touchdown pass to cut the Bears lead to 21-7 with 3:19 to play in the third quarter.

The play came on third-and-goal from the 4 after the Bears stopped running back Jamaal Williams on carries of 3 yards and 1 yard on first and second down.

The Lions started the drive at the Bears’ 44-yard line because Xavier Crawford was called for kick catch interference on the punt.

Raymond caught the punt, and Crawford hit him immediately, drawing flags. Coach Matt Nagy spoke with officials for a couple of minutes after the penalty was called.

3rd quarter: FG gives the Bears a 24-7 lead

Cairo Santos made a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play in the third quarter to extend the Bears’ lead over the Lions to 24-7.

It was Santos’ 32nd straight field goal dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Bears running back David Montgomery got the drive going with a 24-yard carry, and Fields hit Allen Robinson with a 27-yard pass down the right sideline on the next play. Robinson made the catch by dragging his feet as he flied out of bounds.

Fields’ pass on third-and-7 from the 15-yard line sailed far into the end zone beyond tight end Cole Kmet.

4th quarter: TD for Lions

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hit Kalif Raymond with a 25-yard touchdown pass to cut the Bears’ lead to 24-14 with 11:17 to play in the game.

After Trevis Gipson sacked Goff to give the Lions second-and-20 from their own 38, Goff completed three straight passes of more than 10 yards.

He hit Amon-Ra St. Brown with a 24-yarder and KhaDarel Hodge with a 13-yarder before the pass to Raymond.

4th quarter: Montgomery leaves with an injury

Bears running back David Montgomery left Sunday’s game against the Lions with an apparent left leg injury with 11 minutes to play.

Montgomery suffered the injury on a 5-yard carry and immediately clutched at his knee in pain. Many Bears players kneeled on the ground as trainers tended to Montgomery for several minutes. He hobbled slowly off the field with help and walked to the locker room.

The Bears announced a few minutes later Montgomery was out for the game with a knee injury.

Montgomery had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Damien Williams took over at lead running back for the Bears when Montgomery left.

