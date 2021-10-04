Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Ends COVID Vaccination Hold Out

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed Sunday that star forward Andrew Wiggins had gotten vaccinated against the COVID virus, ending any threat that he would not be able to play home games because of San Francisco’s tough requirements on large indoor gatherings.

The announcement ended a difficult first week of preseason training camp for the veteran Golden State star. San Francisco heath officials refused to give him a wavier and the NBA denied him a religious exemption.

The league went even further with its tough stand with all unvaccinated players saying the would not be paid for the games they were forced to miss, would need to spend the season with their outside activities limited by quarantine restrictions and being forced to undergo twice weekly testing.

Kerr declined to provide any more details and everybody with the team was now in compliance.

At a tension filled news conference with the local media last week, Wiggins was defiant and combative when repeatedly questioned about his refusal to get vaccinated.

“(My) back is definitely against the wall,” he said. “But (I’m) just going to keep fighting for what I believe, whether it’s one thing or another, get the vaccination or not get the vaccination, who knows, like I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe and what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other, you know, vice versa.”

When he was further pressed, Wiggins said it’s a matter of an individual’s choice.

“It’s none of your business,” he told reporters. “That’s what it comes down to, you know. I don’t ask you about your beliefs. I don’t ask you about what you guys think is right or wrong. We’re different people. It would be like parenting. You don’t — some people shed their beliefs onto their children; some people let their children grow up and believe what they want to believe.”

“Who are you guys? Why I have explain what I believe, or you know, what’s right or what’s wrong in my mind? We are two totally different people. What you think is not what I think; what I think is not what you think.”

He says he feels supported by the team and his teammates.

“It’s all love,” he said of their reaction. “It’s all love and support. No negative energy.”

Wiggins said he was “taking it day by day. I’m dealing with today, you know what I’m saying. Tomorrow will handle itself.”

During that same media availability, both Kerr and General Manager Bob Myers were short with their answers when asked about Wiggins status.

“I haven’t spent any time thinking about, nor will I,” Kerr said when asked who he plans to alter his roster if Wiggins can’t play home games at San Francisco’s Chase Center. “We’ll just see how everything works out. We’re hopeful that it is all resolved in the next couple weeks but we’re going to camp tomorrow with a plan to have everyone on the court and ready to roll.”

Myers echoed those sentiments.

“My belief and my thoughts are that we will have a full team,” he told reporters. “I’m not preparing for anything else.”

Wiggins came to the Golden State Warriors from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February 2020. Last season he averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. His current contract with the Warriors runs through 2023.