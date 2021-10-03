Georgia remains 2nd in AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 6
The Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the eighth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0 on Saturday, have remained 2nd in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 6. Georgia received 1,497 points in the AP Poll, which is up five points from the Week 5 poll. In the Coaches Poll, UGA received 1,562 points, up four points from Week 5. Georgia also received nine first-place votes in the AP Poll and two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.www.sicemdawgs.com
