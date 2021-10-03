CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia remains 2nd in AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 6

By Kevin Kelley
sicemdawgs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Bulldogs, who defeated the eighth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0 on Saturday, have remained 2nd in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 6. Georgia received 1,497 points in the AP Poll, which is up five points from the Week 5 poll. In the Coaches Poll, UGA received 1,562 points, up four points from Week 5. Georgia also received nine first-place votes in the AP Poll and two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

www.sicemdawgs.com

Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Moonshine Stills and the opening of Six Flags Over Georgia

This is another reprint from the days when the Courier’s readership could have fit in an average-sized motel room. Now that our readership has grown to over 130,000 per month, we’re using the weekend news cycle to familiarize readers with some of our earlier work. The origin of Six Flags.
GEORGIA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
247Sports

Matchup Preview: Oregon State Offense vs Washington State Defense

Coming off its first win against Washington in nine years, the Oregon State football team is looking to snap another drought against a school from the Evergreen State. The Beavers are heading up to Pullman this weekend for a matchup against Washington State - a team they haven’t beat in their last seven tries. It’s a contest between the first and last place squads in the Pac-12 North, and it provides another opportunity for Oregon State to keep its winning streak alive and maintain a stronghold on the top spot in the division.
OREGON STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso sends different message about Alabama on College GameDay

Lee Corso seems to have changed his stance on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Just two weeks after questioning the Crimson Tide’s dominance, Corso said, “Alabama is the best team in the nation without question.”. The comments, which were a part of the ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on Saturday, felt much...
ALABAMA STATE
College Football News

AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings. Others Receiving Votes. Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Herald.com

Kirtland, Chardon, Benedictine remain atop the AP football state poll

Not much changed in this week’s Associated Press football poll, as Benedictine, Chardon and Kirtland remained the top-ranked teams in Ohio in their respective divisions in a vote by media members around the state. Benedictine (6-0) got 18 of the 22 first-place votes and 203 voting points to outdistance second-place...
KIRTLAND, OH
CBS Tampa

‘This Is Going To Be Georgia’s First Real Tough Road Test’: Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other Games

(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports’ Adam Zucker about this week’s matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies. #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS “It’s Georgia-Auburn and because it’s at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa remains No. 5 in Week 5 AP poll, Penn State now top-ranked Big Ten team

The Iowa football team is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press’ poll for the third week in a row. But unlike the last two weeks, the Hawkeyes are no longer the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten. Alabama is No.1 in the poll again, followed by Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, and Iowa to round out the top five. The Nittany Lions jumped up two spots from last week’s poll to become the top-ranked team in the conference in Week 5. Iowa State dropped out of this week’s poll after losing to Baylor on Saturday.
IOWA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Tumbles in Latest AP Poll

After yet another narrow victory on Saturday night, the slide down the AP Poll has continued for Oklahoma. The Sooners land at No. 6 in the latest edition of the rankings, getting jumped by both Iowa and Penn State who move into the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Watch: Dan Mullen’s interview with sideline reporter going viral for all the wrong reasons

As the Florida Gators headed into halftime against Vanderbilt, Dan Mullen didn’t seem to want to do an interview with Taylor Davis. The Florida Gators held a sizable lead over the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores at halftime, but that wasn’t good enough for Dan Mullen. Despite the fact that UF was up 21-0 at home, Mullen sure seemed curt and abrupt in his halftime interview.
COLLEGE SPORTS

