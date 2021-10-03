CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears run over Detroit, 24-14

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and the Chicago Bears bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday. Fields and the Bears (2-2) were in much better form coming off a brutal loss...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 — but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Justin Fields earns first career win as Bears top Lions 24-14

David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Chicago Bears to a 24-14 home win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Montgomery left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury but helped rookie quarterback Justin Fields notch his first victory as a starter. Fields went 11-of-17 passing for 209 yards for Chicago (2-2).
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions fall to Chicago Bears, 24-14: Game thread recap

Detroit Lions (0-3) vs. Chicago Bears (1-2) Where: Soldier Field, Chicago. TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit). Game notes: An NFC North "showdown" between two divisional rivals. Mitchell Trubisky plays for Buffalo now, so the Lions should have a shot to win this game. THE FRANCHISE:Lions fans, find solace in...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Recap: Red-zone issues, defensive struggles drown Lions vs. Bears, lose 24-14

The Detroit Lions got off to an ugly start against the Chicago Bears and could never find their footing to get back in the game. The offense was able to drive into the red zone three times in the first half, but they walked away with zero points thanks to several self-inflicted wounds. The defense allowed a Bears offense that looked completely impotent last week to walk all over them for most of the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
abc17news.com

Fields, Bears bounce back to beat winless Lions 24-14

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and the Chicago Bears bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14. Fields and the Bears were in much better form coming off a brutal loss at Cleveland last week. They rang up 373 yards after being held by the Browns to 47, the ninth-lowest total in league history. Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception in his second consecutive start with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee. David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury. Detroit’s Jared Goff was 24 of 38 for 299 yards and two TDs.
NFL
FOX Sports

Trouble in the red zone hurts Lions in 24-14 loss to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Goff took a couple of steps toward the line and pointed to Alec Ogletree, concerned about a potential blitz. Frank Ragnow snapped the ball as Goff walked in, and that was the end of a promising opening drive. It was that kind of day for Detroit.
NFL
Yardbarker

4 Takeaways from Lions' 24-14 Loss to Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions marched into Soldier Field with the hopes of securing their first victory of the season. Unfortunately, the inability to stop the Bears' offensive playmakers, poor execution in the red zone and injuries to key players early in the game immediately put an end to any hope of the Lions achieving success against their division rivals.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions Rumors & News After 24-14 Loss vs Bears | Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift & Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears just took place and many observations were seen for the play on the field for week 4 of the NFL season. Who were the standouts in the game-making plays for the Detroit Lions? Who were the players who did not do well for the Lions? The video contains observations from the Detroit Lion’s loss to Chicago Bears. How well did the offense and defense perform? MicroMike breaks down all the action from week 4 of the Lions season. The Detroit Lions got off to an ugly start against the Chicago Bears and could never find their footing to get back in the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Kalif Raymond
wkzo.com

Winless Lions struggle with red zone offense, fall to Bears 24-14

CHICAGO, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14 in Chicago Sunday afternoon. Montgomery, however, left with a knee injury. Justin Fields started again in place of the injured Andy Dalton and finished 11-of-17 for 209 yards and an interception.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Soldier Fields’ Day at the Lake: BEARS 24, LIONS 14

This feels a little pot-calling-the-kettle-black seeing that it’s coming from someone who can be oblivious to hints and clues from time to time. But it still needs to be said. Whatever it was that was done today needs to be done moving forward. Because that is what we were expecting...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions drop to 0-4 after Justin Fields, Chicago Bears dominate them, 24-14

CHICAGO — In a season of near-misses and almosts, the Detroit Lions had plenty of both Sunday. The Lions committed two red-zone turnovers in their first three possessions and failed to score on two more trips inside the Chicago Bears’ 20-yard line, losing their fourth straight game, 24-14, at Soldier Field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Detroit Lions#Browns
Macomb Daily

Lions fall to rookie Justin Fields, Chicago Bears 24-14

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields took some inspiration from Russell Wilson and flashed the skills that made him the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. It was just what the Bears needed. Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive...
NFL
Alpena News

Red zone woes plague Detroit Lions in 24-14 loss at Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — Jared Goff took a couple of steps toward the line and pointed to Alec Ogletree, concerned about a potential blitz. Frank Ragnow snapped the ball as Goff walked in, and that was the end of a promising opening drive. It was that kind of day for Detroit. Goff...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Miller's late TD run helps Columbia edge Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. -- Dante Miller scored on a 65-yard run with 5:38 remaining in the game and Columbia held off Central Connecticut 22-20 in nonconference play on Saturday. Central Connecticut pulled within 15-13 - missing the two-point conversion try - with 6:55 left to play on Romelo Williams' 16-yard TD toss to Tyshaun James. Miller's TD run came on the third play of the ensuing drive to push the Lions' lead to 22-13. The Blue Devils added a TD with 57 seconds left on Williams' 22-yard TD toss to Erik Surratt, but failed to recover the onside kick.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy