CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Study: More than half of police killings were misclassified between 1980 and 2018

By Sean Noone, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZMYT_0cFyQiM600

( NewsNation Now ) — More than half of police killings in the United States between 1980 and 2018 were mislabeled, according to a new study.

The research, which was conducted by the University of Washington and published in the British medical journal The Lancet, also highlighted the racial disparity in police-involved deaths.

The study determined nearly 31,000 people of all races died from police violence during that nearly 40-year period researchers focused on. In the process of assessing those deaths, researchers discovered more than 55% percent of them were misreported or mislabeled — more specifically as having nothing to do with police violence.

The study also suggests Black Americans are 3.5 times more likely to die in a police-involved killing than white Americans.

Supreme Court’s new term filled with cases concerning abortion, guns, religion

“I think for a long time, people have understood that there has been mislabeling, mischaracterizations and sometimes just avoiding the actual and true data as it relates to police killings, particularly in the Black and brown communities. So it’s not a shocking result of finding,” said Marq Claxton, a former NYPD officer, and director of public relations and political affairs for the Black Law Enforcement Alliance.

The new study comes on the heels of police reform talks breaking down in Congres after months of negotiating. Claxton said nearly every reform package that has been proposed includes some component that involves additional reporting and auditing of information that comes from police agencies.

While the study stopped examining data in 2018, Claxton believes the mislabeling of police killings is “definitely still happening.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Police Reform#Abortion#White Americans#Newsnation#British#Lancet#Black Americans#Nypd
The Post and Courier

New study shows more than 140,000 US kids lost a caregiver to COVID, many were minorities

For every four COVID-19 deaths, one U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver, a new study led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Oct. 7. The study collected data from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, which suggests more than 140,000 children under the age of 18 in the U.S. lost a parent, custodial grandparent or grandparent caregiver. Many of these caregivers provided the child's home and basic needs, including love, security and daily care, leaving many reeling with newfound orphanhood and grief.
RELATIONSHIPS
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond.com

Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico

Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court for trial as an adult. Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s attorney, said Monday following a closed hearing before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Turnto10.com

Man pleads guilty to killing 3 women found dead in his home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of killing three women whose bodies were found at his home in 2018 and charged with sexually assaulting and kidnapping a number of other women pleaded guilty in a reversal on Tuesday. Stewart Weldon changed his not guilty plea to guilty on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
WCIA

Teens charged with first-degree murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to the death of a 65-year-old man. Officials said Michael Brown was found deceased in his residence on South C Street in Hammond on January 26. After an investigation, police reported that it was 19-year-old Blayton Cota of Granite City, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old of Springfield who shot Michael when they were committing a burglary. They were charged with first-degree murder by the Office of Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
News Talk 1490

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

1K+
Followers
480
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy