Abbeville, LA

UPDATE: Missing Abbeville motorcyclist found dead in single-vehicle crash on Rip Van Winkle Road

By Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

UPDATE: A body found by police Sunday in a coulee in Iberia Parish has been confirmed as that of Joshua Meaux of Abbeville.

State Police said Meaux was in a single-vehicle crash on his motorcycle on Jefferson Island Road at Rip Van Winkle Road.

Family members had reported Meaux missing on Saturday.

Police said Meaux was driving his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Jefferson Island Road when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a left curve and was ejected.

His motorcycle then became fully submerged after entering a coulee, police said.

Meaux, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, died at the scene, police said.

Impairment is unknown.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Police and family in Abbeville are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Joshua Meaux, 5’7 and 154 pounds, was last seen leaving Cullpeppers Saturday night on his 2005 Harley, his family said.

He was reported missing Sunday.

“This is very unlike him, and with the medical issues going on in our household, he wouldn’t just not come home,” his wife Kathy Meaux said in a social media post.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Abbeville Police.

