Ravens kicker Justin Tucker puts on a show, makes 72-yard field goal during pregame warmups in Denver

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

What do you get when you drop the NFL’s best kicker in the thin air of Denver for pregame warmups? A lot of long field goals. Very long field goals.

A week after making an NFL-record 66-yard field goal in a last-second win over the Detroit Lions , Ravens kicker Justin Tucker put on another show about 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tucker nailed two of his three pregame attempts from 70-plus yards, hitting from 70 and 72 yards and coming up short from 75. Former Pro Bowl kicker Jay Feely, now an NFL analyst for CBS, said in an interview last week that kicking in Denver sometimes added as many as 8 yards to his field-goal range. Tucker said he was expecting a similar boost.

“Anytime you’re kicking in altitude, throwing the ball in altitude, when you are sending a ball through thinner air, the physics supports that it will just go farther,” Tucker said in an interview Friday. “So, yeah, in my experience, the several times we’ve had the opportunity to go play football games in Denver, the ball does tend to carry anywhere from 5 to 10 yards farther, just depending on how you hit it.

“At the same time, the most important thing is just hitting a straight ball. It doesn’t matter if you lay away into a ball and it goes 80 yards if it’s going to go out of bounds for a throw-in. You’ve got to hit a straight ball first, and the science will kind of take care of itself from there.”

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens roundtable: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson, the defense’s ceiling and the AFC North race

A month into the season, the 2021 Ravens have already seen a lot, from a new rash of injuries to a record-setting field goal to an accusation that “player safety is secondary” in Baltimore. With the 3-1 Ravens preparing for Monday’s prime-time game against the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon addressed some of this season’s ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Community Policy