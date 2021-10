If you’re in Madison, Wisconsin, that old Mister Rogers tune may ring true: According to a new survey, that college town is the 2021 Most Neighborly City in America. How does one quantify “neighborly,” you may ask? According to crowd-sourced storage site Neighbor, the company that put together the ranking, it involves factors ranging from charitable giving and volunteering to figuring out which cities are the happiest. Admittedly, the methodology is a little nebulous (it involved some internet research and surveying 1,000 people), but some of the results are fascinating … at least for someone who lives in a city where he’s very happy to not know (or hear) his neighbors.

2 DAYS AGO