Sonoma County, CA

Surfer bitten by shark in water off Northern California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A surfer was bitten on the leg by a shark off the Northern California coast and airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.

The man was with a group of surfers off Sonoma County’s Salmon Creek Beach when the shark bit him on the thigh, according to the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

His fellow surfers helped get him to shore and bystanders applied first aid until emergency crews arrived, KTVU-TV reported.

Authorities didn’t know what type of shark it was.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter took the surfer to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, fire officials said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

