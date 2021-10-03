Birmingham City Women 0-2 Manchester United Women: Leah Galton, Ella Toone send visitors fourth
Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Women's Super League and kept Birmingham seeking their first points of the season with a 2-0 win at St Andrew's. Leah Galton's 27th-minute strike was finally followed by a late Ella Toone tap-in (80) as the visitors bounced back from a 6-1 thrashing by Chelsea to move level on points with the reigning champions after a third win from four.www.skysports.com
