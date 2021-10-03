Birmingham City Women 0-2 Manchester United Women: Leah Galton, Ella Toone send visitors fourth

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City suffer defeat in Paris, despite perhaps being the better team over the 90+ minutes. A disappointing match that had some good City performances as City played close level but was not enough to score on Gigi Donnaruma who had a monster match. Man City came decent enough and had many of chances, but it was not enough as PSG put their opportunities away and City did not.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO