Apple earns more from gaming than Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Activision combined

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's profits from gaming outweighed those of major game companies, according to a report, with Apple earning more fromApp Store games in its 2019 fiscal year than Nintendo, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and Sony combined.

