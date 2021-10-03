Apple earns more from gaming than Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Activision combined
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's profits from gaming outweighed those of major game companies, according to a report, with Apple earning more fromApp Store games in its 2019 fiscal year than Nintendo, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and Sony combined.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0