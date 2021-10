Before even seeing the numbers from this weekend, October was poised to be a big month – at least for franchises and big intellectual property titles like this weekend’s big winner. Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho will be interesting to watch to see if they can bring out the usual stay-at-home moviegoers. But some of those same customers have been waiting two years for No Time To Die, and other titles like Dune and Halloween Kills are going to test the already established limits of hybrid streaming titles. One thing is for certain though, the month is off to a killer start with the symbiote battle between Venom and Carnage climaxing in the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic.

