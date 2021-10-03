Ezekiel Elliott Looks Fresh on Speedy 47-yard Dash

View more in
NFL
Related
Dallas Cowboys: You won’t believe the primetime stats of Ezekiel Elliott
When it comes to the offense of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s hard to mention its potency without dropping Ezekiel Elliott’s name in the mix. Entering his sixth season with the Cowboys, Elliott has totaled 6,488 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns, and is currently averaging 4.5 rushing yards per attempt. Needless...
Prop Bets: Ezekiel Elliot O/U 81.5 Total Yards
Kenny White and Danny Kanell predict if Ezekiel Elliot will rack up over or under 81.5 total yards in the game against the Eagles.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Joins eSports Team XSET as Creator, Investor
Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is now an official member of eSports team XSET:. The 🐐 @EzekielElliott has been repping the Set for a minute, but now it's time to make it official. Welcome to the Set, @EzekielElliott.#RepTheSet❌ | https://t.co/O36uQ0dnyR pic.twitter.com/dSQJya3lzC. The running back discussed his decision to join the...
RELATED PEOPLE
chatsports.com
Ezekiel Elliott is proving that he is still among the elite running backs in the NFL
Raise your hand if you thought Ezekiel Elliott had lost a step coming off a down season in 2020. Come on now, don’t be shy. Considering the short shelf life of a running back in the NFL, it’s only natural to believe Zeke is going to break down sooner or later. However, that doesn’t mean it happened last year, despite what the stats said.
WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott has longest run since rookie year
ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - Coming into Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium, the Carolina Panthers had the best run defense in the league, allowing just 45 yards rushing through three games. But that didn't stop Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard from running all over them. Elliott broke off a 47-yard...
chatsports.com
Terry McLaurin Scores Twice, Ezekiel Elliott is Fed and Justin Fields Gets First Win As a Starter
Three Buckeyes were instrumental in the Washington Football Team's 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Chase Young – especially McLaurin – played key roles in the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons. McLaurin finished the game with a team-high six...
Jerry Jones praises Cowboys young pass rushers, Ezekiel Elliott's offseason work
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - As he does every week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined Shan & RJ Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan. In the discussion, Jones praised Ezekiel Elliott's offseason work and how great he looks on the field this season. He also spoke about the strong performance of the team's young pass rushers, Trevon Diggs, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Media Mash: Key To A Special Season?
Steve Dennis is joined by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jon Machota of The Athletic and DallasCowboys.com's Rob Phillips to discuss Jaylon Smith's release and the team's biggest key to building on a 4-1 start.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Player's Lounge: Better on Defense Without Jaylon?
Danny McCray, Barry Church and Newy Scruggs debate if the Cowboys defense is better now that the team has officially released Jaylon Smith and more on this episode of the Player's Lounge!
chatsports.com
Cowboys vs. Giants first injury report: Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper miss practice
The Dallas Cowboys got back to practice today after beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This week they host an NFC East club, the New York Giants. Of course, the Cowboys will be without Jaylon Smith who was let go by the team on Tuesday. Part of the reason they...
Inside Access: Dak Prescott Wins NVP Award | 2021
©2021 Dallas Cowboys. All rights reserved. Do not duplicate in any form without permission of the Dallas Cowboys.
chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard duo thriving during three-game win streak
FRISCO, Texas -- Coming out of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter last Sunday, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore knew one more first down would win the game against the Carolina Panthers. So, naturally he lined Ezekiel Elliott up as a fullback with Tony Pollard as the tailback.
Media Mash: More Questions, Than Answers?
Steve Dennis is joined by Jori Epstein of USA Today and Jon Machota of The Athletic to discuss the player's reaction to the release of Jaylon Smith, Dak Prescott's anniversary and more.
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0