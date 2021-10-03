CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezekiel Elliott Looks Fresh on Speedy 47-yard Dash

FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: You won’t believe the primetime stats of Ezekiel Elliott

When it comes to the offense of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s hard to mention its potency without dropping Ezekiel Elliott’s name in the mix. Entering his sixth season with the Cowboys, Elliott has totaled 6,488 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns, and is currently averaging 4.5 rushing yards per attempt. Needless...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Joins eSports Team XSET as Creator, Investor

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is now an official member of eSports team XSET:. The 🐐 @EzekielElliott has been repping the Set for a minute, but now it's time to make it official. Welcome to the Set, @EzekielElliott.#RepTheSet❌ | https://t.co/O36uQ0dnyR pic.twitter.com/dSQJya3lzC. The running back discussed his decision to join the...
chatsports.com

Ezekiel Elliott is proving that he is still among the elite running backs in the NFL

Raise your hand if you thought Ezekiel Elliott had lost a step coming off a down season in 2020. Come on now, don’t be shy. Considering the short shelf life of a running back in the NFL, it’s only natural to believe Zeke is going to break down sooner or later. However, that doesn’t mean it happened last year, despite what the stats said.
105.3 The Fan

WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott has longest run since rookie year

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - Coming into Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium, the Carolina Panthers had the best run defense in the league, allowing just 45 yards rushing through three games. But that didn't stop Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard from running all over them. Elliott broke off a 47-yard...
Dallas Sports Focus

Media Mash: Key To A Special Season?

Steve Dennis is joined by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jon Machota of The Athletic and DallasCowboys.com's Rob Phillips to discuss Jaylon Smith's release and the team's biggest key to building on a 4-1 start.
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

