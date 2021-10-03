CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA shares beautiful photo of ‘elegant’ galaxy

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486ySh_0cFyO47900

NASA shared a stunning new photo of a galaxy far, far away. (It’s 130 million light years away, to be more precise.)

The galaxy is being called NGC 5728 – a clunky name for something the European Space Agency described as an “elegant, luminous, barred spiral galaxy.”

The galaxy was seen by one of the Hubble Space Telescope’s cameras that is “extremely sensitive” to both visible and infrared light, the ESA said . (The telescope is a joint effort between America’s NASA and the European Space Agency.)

“Therefore, it beautifully captures the regions of NGC 5728 that are emitting light at those wavelengths. However, there are many other types of light that galaxies such as NGC 5728 emit, which WFC3 can’t see.”

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson reacts to Demi Lovato’s extraterrestrial claim

What we can’t see on camera is just how energetic this galaxy really is.

Here’s where things get a bit complicated for non-space nerds. Scientists believe NGC 5728 is something called a “Seyfert galaxy,” powered by an active core that makes it “monumentally energetic.” Other energetic galaxy cores emit so much radioactive energy, it makes it practically impossible to observe the galaxy surrounding them. That’s what makes this galaxy stand out – it’s emitting light that’s visible and recordable, as seen in the photo.

The ESA admitted the galaxy’s core might be emitting even more light, but the Hubble camera isn’t sensitive to it, which makes this galaxy “more than meets the eye.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Photos from NASA's Perseverance rover indicate ancient flash floods on Mars

A new study from the team behind NASA's Perseverance Mars rover reveals that areas of Mars — specifically the Jezero Crater, an area scientists think may hold keys to ancient Martian life — experienced "significant" flash floods that carved the landscape into the rocky wasteland we see today. The team...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Beam me up, Jeff! William Shatner lends Blue Origin star power

When Star Trek first aired in 1966, America was still three years away from putting people on the Moon and the idea that people could one day live and work in space seemed like a fantasy. On October 12, William Shatner -- Captain James T. Kirk to Trekkies -- is set to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier, as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. For fans, the 10-minute hop from a West Texas base back to Earth will be a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts. "I plan to be looking out the window with my nose pressed against the window, the only thing that I don't want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me," the 90-year-old Canadian, who will become the oldest person ever to go to space, joked in a video release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
itechpost.com

NASA Hubble Image Shows Incredible Look at Galaxies Doing Tug-of-War! [PHOTO]

The NASA Hubble Space Telescope witnessed quite an awe-inspiring cosmic phenomenon: galaxies that are apparently in a tug-of-war!. This NASA Hubble image shows two interacting and intertwined galaxies--collectively called Arp 91--seemingly in a delicate, intricate dance that is taking place 100 million light years from Earth, NASA said in its website.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Phys.org

Hubble detects a dangerous galactic dance

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name—Arp 91. Their delicate galactic dance takes place more than 100 million light-years from Earth. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 have their own names: the lower galaxy, which looks like a bright spot, is NGC 5953, and the oval-shaped galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of them are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because of their orientation with respect to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China lunar mission reveals Moon was volcanically active much later than expected

Volcanic activity was taking place on the Moon more recently than scientists previously believed, according to “young” rock samples brought back from the lunar surface by a Chinese space probe.Lunar basalt rock samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission dated back approximately two billion years, while similar samples brought back by earlier space missions dated back at least three billion years.These findings were established by an international team of researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, said a study published in the journal Science on Wednesday.The Chang’e-5 space probe was China’s first since the 1970s to bring...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barred Spiral Galaxy#The European Space Agency#Ngc#Ksn Tv
petapixel.com

Scientists Use Hubble’s Photo of a ‘Molten Ring’ Galaxy for New Research

In December of last year, Hubble captured a photo of a distant galaxy that, thanks to gravitational lensing, appeared almost as a perfect “Einstein Ring.” A year later, astronomers revealed what they learned from examining the photo. NASA dubbed the image a “molten ring” galaxy because of how it looks...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

NASA Confirms What They Suspected About Jezero Crater on Mars All Along

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Exoplanet So Hot It Rains Iron May Be Even Hotter Than We Thought

Exoplanets – planets outside our Solar System – continue to provide astronomers with fascinating glimpses of other worlds, including the one designated WASP-76b. On this inferno-like planet, almost the size of Jupiter, the daytime surface temperatures are hot enough to vaporize iron, which could fall as rain on the slightly cooler night side. Now researchers have given WASP-76b another look and concluded that it might actually be hotter than previously thought. Key to that conclusion is the discovery of ionized calcium, which would need "significantly hotter" conditions to form than have previously been outlined in studies. As we know from previous research, temperatures...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

How to See Meteor Showers from Halley’s Comet This Month

It’s almost time to look up, because the Orionids are coming to the Northern Hemisphere from October 16-24. You’ll be able to see the shooting stars without the need for a telescope or binoculars. But to see them at their very best, you’ll want to wake up early: from 4:00-5:00 A.M Daylight Savings Time, according to Farmer’s Almanac, you should be able to see anything from 10 to over 30 meteors each hour.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers find extremely rare hybrid of comet and asteroid that could reveal secrets of life on Earth

Scientists have found a rare object in our solar system that has the characteristics of both a comet and an asteroid.Comets are usually found from the cold outer solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune, and are caused by the transformation of ice into gas – a process known as sublimation.Their highly elongated orbits only bring them close to the Sun and the Earth for a short period of time, which heats them up and produces their signature tails.Asteroids, on the other hand, are usually found between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt and have thought to be in...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

A New Kind of Inflatable Pod Could House Future Astronauts on Mars

As we look forward to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis Program to send humans back to the Moon, there is already a bigger target in sight: Mars. For years, humanity has dreamt of what the Red Planet might offer and hopefully, we will see humans land there within our lifetimes. Unlike other space missions though, these humans might not come back to Earth for years and NASA has already made its decision of where they will stay during this time.
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Rocket Lab Shares Jump On Selection For NASA Launch

Launch services and space systems provider Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) will launch NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, or ACS3, on the Electron launch vehicle. The Electron rocket will deploy a satellite designed for solar sail propulsion systems, allowing sunlight to power future deep space exploration. ACS3 will launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KSN News

KSN News

594
Followers
319
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy