Soapbox: Is Dishonored Basically A James Bond Game In Disguise?

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know exactly what you're thinking from the headline. What is this guy on about!? I know, I know, but bear with me here. Having revisited the James Bond films over the past month in anticipation of No Time To Die, I can't help but think of Dishonored. I've spent weeks trying to articulate my thoughts on it all, which hasn't at all been helped by the launch of Deathloop, but I stand firm on my point - the Dishonored games are basically James Bond adventures in disguise.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soapbox#Dishonored#The Hound Pits Pub
