A rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is likely to come in March or April, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.The former WBA, WBO and IBF champion was dethroned last month after former cruiserweight king Usyk produced a masterclass to become world heavyweight champ for the first time.Joshua is granted the option of a rematch as part of the original fight contract - one he will take up - with Hearn indicating planning for a bid to win back his belts will begin soon before any other potential opponents are considered.“I think March or April is likely,” Hearn said. “Usyk...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO