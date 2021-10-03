Saints' radio team had a great call of Taysom Hill's multi-tackle-breaking run through the Giants defense

Jameis Winston may be the Saints’ starting quarterback, but you can always count on Sean Payton to find a way to get Taysom Hill involved with the offense.

It led to one of the more impressive touchdown runs we’ve seen so far this season.

Early the in the second half of the Saints’ Week 4 matchup with the Giants, Hill was in at quarterback for a New Orleans red-zone package and took off immediately on a designed run. Hill initially looked like he was going to get stuffed around the five-yard line, but he just kept on moving.

Hill broke what looked like five or six (or seven?!) tackles, got spun around and found himself in the end zone. Saints play-by-play radio announcer Mike Hoss had an excellent call of the chaotic touchdown.

And yeah, that was some awful tackling from the Giants. But New York would get some payback against Hill later in the quarter with an interception.

That’s the full Taysom Hill experience in two videos.