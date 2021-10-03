No. 1 Arkansas Women’s Golf Set For Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After winning their first event of the season, the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks return home to the Blessings, where they will look to defend their Blessings Collegiate Invitational title. The Hogs dominated the event the last time around, beating all 13 other Southeastern Conference teams on their home course in last season’s opening tournament. The event, which starts Monday, is open and free for the public. It will also be televised on the Golf Channel for those who can’t make it out.