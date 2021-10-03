CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Montgomery Leaves Bears-Lions Game Early With Apparent Knee Injury (UPDATE: OUT)

Cover picture for the articleUgh, you just hate to see this. After a carry in the fourth quarter, Bears RB David Montgomery went down and didn’t get back up immediately. There was a stoppage in play. Players took a knee. And it wasn’t pretty. Montgomery, who has 23 carries and more than 100 rushing yards, walked off the field and into the Bears locker room under his own power. But we’ll monitor this situation and keep an eye out for developments.

Bears RB David Montgomery Believed To Have Hyperextended Knee, More Tests Tomorrow

Bears RB David Montgomery suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of their Week 4 game against the Lions. Ian Rapoport reports that the initial belief is that Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee that did not lead to a major knee injury. Montgomery is still expected to undergo more...
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook, David Montgomery (2021 Fantasy Football)

Is there any way the NFL can just turn injuries off? We continue to see injuries happen to notable players across the league, and Week 4 sadly wasn’t an exception. There were multiple running backs to sustain injuries over the last week of football. In addition to a few starting running backs, a couple of quarterbacks suffered injuries on Sunday. Amid all of the injuries that happened in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, let’s look at the information we know about each ailment and how we should adjust in fantasy football.
Ryan Nall is Reportedly Getting a Promotion to the 53-Player Roster

With David Montgomery out and Damien Williams coming off a week that was shortened due to having an injury issue of his own, it felt as if it was a only a matter of time until the Bears did some roster manuevering. And it is coming this weekend:. Running back...
David Montgomery out through Chicago Bears bye week

On Monday, the Chicago Bears got good news when they heard that David Montgomery did not tear his ACL. However, that was met with the idea that while the injury was not season-ending, it was going to be some time lost. On Tuesday, Bears fans got news of just how long the team will be without David Montgomery.
A Bevy of Bears Injury Updates: Montgomery to IR, Trevathan Active For Sunday, Hicks Out

The Chicago Bears are on their way to Las Vegas for a business trip game against the Raiders, but will take the field without one of its key defensive playmakers. In an announcement sharing a handful of roster shuffling moves, the team declared defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Hicks went down with a groin injury on the first play of Chicago’s first defensive series last week against the Lions. And even though Hicks was originally listed was questionable to return, he never got back onto the field. Then he began this week with consecutive days of being a non-participant at practice. A “doubtful” designation after practicing with limitations on Friday gave a sliver of hope he could give it a go, but that was always a long shot.
