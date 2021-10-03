David Montgomery Leaves Bears-Lions Game Early With Apparent Knee Injury (UPDATE: OUT)
Ugh, you just hate to see this. After a carry in the fourth quarter, Bears RB David Montgomery went down and didn’t get back up immediately. There was a stoppage in play. Players took a knee. And it wasn’t pretty. Montgomery, who has 23 carries and more than 100 rushing yards, walked off the field and into the Bears locker room under his own power. But we’ll monitor this situation and keep an eye out for developments.www.bleachernation.com
