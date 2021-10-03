David Montgomery Leaves Bears-Lions Game Early With Apparent Knee Injury (UPDATE: OUT)

The Chicago Bears are on their way to Las Vegas for a business trip game against the Raiders, but will take the field without one of its key defensive playmakers. In an announcement sharing a handful of roster shuffling moves, the team declared defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Hicks went down with a groin injury on the first play of Chicago’s first defensive series last week against the Lions. And even though Hicks was originally listed was questionable to return, he never got back onto the field. Then he began this week with consecutive days of being a non-participant at practice. A “doubtful” designation after practicing with limitations on Friday gave a sliver of hope he could give it a go, but that was always a long shot.

