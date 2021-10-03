Renters have several relief options as Illinois eviction moratorium sets to expire

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The state of Illinois eviction moratorium is set to expire Sunday but renters in need of assistance have plenty of options.

The moratorium on the enforcement of residential evictions has been extended every 30 days since March of 2020.

Even if the most recent extension expires, renters still have a number of options.

A court based rental relief program will provide $60 million in aid to renters outside of Cook County who are on the brink of eviction.

The program can cover a year's worth of rent and three months of future rent to anyone who lost income due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook County will have its own rental assistance program.