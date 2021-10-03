CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s Afghanistan decisions caused aircraft to depart with empty seats while abandoning over 100,000 Afghans

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirplanes repeatedly left Kabul with empty seats during the evacuation, yet more than 100 Americans and likely well over 100,000 Afghan allies were ultimately stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, American officials stopped many prescreened Afghans with credible documents, including some U.S. residents, from boarding aircraft, while others that hadn’t been vetted...

