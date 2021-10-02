CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not using preferred pronouns a human rights offense, Canadian tribunal rules

theseatonpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot using people’s preferred pronouns is a human rights offense, a Canadian tribunal ruled while settling an employment dispute. The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ruled in favor of Jessie Nelson, a British Columbia restaurant server who is biologically female but identifies as nonbinary. Nelson, who asked colleagues to use “they” and “them” pronouns, was repeatedly called “she” and “her” by former colleague Brian Gobelle, who also called Nelson nicknames such as “sweetheart,” “honey,” and “pinky,” the tribunal’s ruling said. After Nelson unsuccessfully asked Gobelle to stop, the employee went to management, who declined to intervene right away, the court said. Nelson and Gobelle then got into a heated discussion about the issue, and Nelson was fired four days later for coming on “too strong and too fast” and being too “militant.”

theseatonpost.com

