Two Texas Longhorns racked up several weekly awards following the outright romping of the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the weekend, in which Texas won handily 70-35. First off, redshirt junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. That’s pretty solid considering it was Thompson’s first start in at least four years. All in all, Thompson went 18-of-23 for 303 yards and five touchdowns on the day.

