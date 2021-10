After one half of play, your No. 16 University of Kentucky Wildcats lead the LSU Tigers 14-0 at Kroger Field. It feels weird to type this, but so far, the Cats have been in complete control. DeAndre Square caused a fumble on LSU’s first drive, which was recovered by Josaih Hayes. From there, Kentucky marched it down the field and would have had a touchdown off an Izayah Cummings catch, but it was ruled incomplete. No matter; a few plays later, Will Levis tossed it to Chris Rodriguez for a touchdown.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO