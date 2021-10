COLUMBUS — Ohio State isn’t exactly where it expected to be. But the Buckeyes are right back on track to get where they want to go. At the risk of putting too much emphasis on a handful of games Ohio State was always favored to win comfortably, the program certainly appears to have overcome its early setback last month to start flexing the way it always envisioned. The latest demolition was barely ever competitive as the Buckeyes took the hammer to Maryland from start to finish, cruising to a 66-17 victory that offered another reminder of the elite potential the four-time defending Big Ten champions bring to the trophy race.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO