Crystal Springs (Miss.) 2022 four-star EDGE Trevion Williams has backed off his commitment from Florida State, adding insult to injury for the 1-4 Seminoles. “I had my options weighed and I’ve sort of backed off of FSU a little bit to weigh my options again,” Williams told the Clarion Ledger. “I’m trying to stay close to home. Or if I can get a better offer for what I feel like is best for me to get to the next level.”

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO