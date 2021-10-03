CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Big plays help Huskers leave first quarter woes behind

By Sam McKewon
HuskerExtra.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — It took all of three plays — and really just one — for Nebraska to shrug off its first-quarter scoring issues Saturday. The Huskers, who had one of the nation’s worst first-quarter offenses heading into the game, hit a 70-yard pass to Samori Touré on the game’s first play. Two plays later, quarterback Adrian Martinez — the man who threw the bomb — finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. It was Nebraska’s first opening drive of the season that resulted in a touchdown, and it nearly matched the Huskers’ first-quarter points production (10) for the entire season.

