Taj Harris Announces He Is Entering Transfer Portal

By Mike McAllister
 6 days ago
Syracuse's top wide receiver entering the season, Taj Harris, announced on Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. Harris did not travel with the team in the Orange's 33-30 loss at Florida State.

"Syracuse thank you for the love and support," Harris wrote on Twitter. "Coach Babers thank you for being the remodel (sic) I needed in my life as well as the coaching staff. With that being said I am entering the transfer portal. Love y'all."

Harris' Syracuse career has been a bit enigmatic. He had had some stellar performances, but also been very emotional during games with outbursts on the field as well as on the sideline. That came to a head against Liberty during the 2020 season when Harris flipped off the television camera during the game. That gesture was broadcast live and got him into some hot water.

"Taj stood up on Sunday, he apologized to the team,” head coach Dino Babers said at the time. "We have addressed that. It’s internal discipline, and we will handle that within the family. Young men making a mistake. We all understand."

Still, much was expected from Harris this season as the Orange's top wideout. He had a chance to cement himself as the most productive receiver in Syracuse history with a big season. However, Syracuse's offense has completely changed its focus with the emergence of running back Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader taking over at quarterback.

As the offense became more run centric, that meant fewer targets for Harris. That could have played a role in his decision.

Syracuse hosts Wake Forest in the Carrier Dome on Saturday as it looks for its first conference win of the season.

