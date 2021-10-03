CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. Mary Lois Tuggle Freeman, age 96, of Rome

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Mary Lois Tuggle Freeman, age 96, of Rome, GA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Mrs. Tuggle Freeman, known to everyone as Lois, was born on July 30, 1925, in Rome, GA, daughter of the late James Argil Brown and the late Lily Belle Brown. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Hugh Carson Tuggle, by her second husband, Roy Freeman, by two sisters, Lola Mae Lewis and Annie Estelle King, and by a great-grandson, Tegan Carson Bradley. Mrs. Tuggle Freeman was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and the “Naomi” Sunday School class. Over the years, before her declining health, she served as a Sunday School teacher, a leader in Discipleship training and Vacation Bible School, working with children’s choirs and many other things. Mrs. Tuggle Freeman served on the mission team in the 1980’s that went to upper state New York to do backyard Bible schools for the children in that area.

