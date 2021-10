Paris-Roubaix is finally almost upon us - but who is the bookies' favourite to top the step and lift the cobblestone trophy?. Taking place on Sunday, October 3 the men's edition of Paris-Roubaix is set to be a tough one as it is looking like it will be the first wet edition since 2002, over the 257km route from Compiègne to the outdoor velodrome in Roubaix after 29 brutal cobbled sectors.

CYCLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO