WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Channels Jenny from ‘Forrest Gump’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Last night, Saturday Night Live aired its season premiere and it gave folks plenty to talk about. However, nothing set tongues wagging like Kacey Musgraves’ Forrest Gump-inspired performance of “Justified.”

Kacey Musgraves shifted her sound a little with her latest release Starcrossed. However, Musgraves’ fans know they can expect a couple of things from her, no matter what. First and foremost, her voice has a quality about it that will stir your soul. That stirring is intensified by the fact that she bares her own through song. The performance below is a beautiful testament to those things.

Kacey Musgraves bared more than her soul on the SNL stage last night. In fact, she bared it all. Musgraves took the stage wearing nothing but cowboy boots and an acoustic guitar. The combination of her appearance, her performance, and the lighting makes that video absolutely spellbinding.

Many people instantly drew a comparison between Kacey Musgraves’ performance and that of Jenny from Forrest Gump. We all remember the scene. Forrest finds Jenny playing in a club while wearing nothing but white pumps and a guitar.

It would be hard to believe that Kacey Musgraves didn’t take inspiration from Robin Wright’s character in the classic film. Musgraves took to Twitter late last night to remove any doubts of where she got the idea to perform in the buff. She posted a still shot from the memorable movie moment without a caption.

A Closer Look at Kacey Musgraves’ Performance

You could describe Kacey Musgraves’ choice to perform the way she did in several ways. It was brave. She wasn’t just on a stage in a packed theatre. Kacey was also on millions of TV screens across the country. It takes some serious guts to be both physically and emotionally vulnerable like that. You could also call it sexy or scandalous or any number of other things. However, when it comes down to it, I’d call it amazing.

Let’s look past the fact that Kacey Musgraves channeled her inner Jenny Curran and focus on her performance. We’ll start by looking at the officially released version of “Justified.” Check out the music video below.

The two versions of the song aren’t night-and-day different. However, there’s a quality in the SNL performance that’s missing on the album version. Kacey Musgraves’ voice sounds stronger on the live version. At the same time, the instrumentation in the live version seemed a little more pulled back than the album version. Maybe her voice having extra room to shine made the difference. Then again, it could just be the nearly-imperceptible magic of live music seeping through the speakers.

Whatever it was, Kacey Musgraves introduced herself to a wider audience last night and did so in possibly the boldest way possible. However, people will remember her talent long after they forget that she played SNL in her birthday suit.