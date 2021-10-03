CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Channels Jenny from ‘Forrest Gump’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiQ1o_0cFyGVKb00

Last night, Saturday Night Live aired its season premiere and it gave folks plenty to talk about. However, nothing set tongues wagging like Kacey Musgraves’ Forrest Gump-inspired performance of “Justified.”

Kacey Musgraves shifted her sound a little with her latest release Starcrossed. However, Musgraves’ fans know they can expect a couple of things from her, no matter what. First and foremost, her voice has a quality about it that will stir your soul. That stirring is intensified by the fact that she bares her own through song. The performance below is a beautiful testament to those things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0z7GH78oGo&t=3s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kacey Musgraves: justified (Live) – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0z7GH78oGo&t=3s)

Kacey Musgraves bared more than her soul on the SNL stage last night. In fact, she bared it all. Musgraves took the stage wearing nothing but cowboy boots and an acoustic guitar. The combination of her appearance, her performance, and the lighting makes that video absolutely spellbinding.

Many people instantly drew a comparison between Kacey Musgraves’ performance and that of Jenny from Forrest Gump. We all remember the scene. Forrest finds Jenny playing in a club while wearing nothing but white pumps and a guitar.

It would be hard to believe that Kacey Musgraves didn’t take inspiration from Robin Wright’s character in the classic film. Musgraves took to Twitter late last night to remove any doubts of where she got the idea to perform in the buff. She posted a still shot from the memorable movie moment without a caption.

A Closer Look at Kacey Musgraves’ Performance

You could describe Kacey Musgraves’ choice to perform the way she did in several ways. It was brave. She wasn’t just on a stage in a packed theatre. Kacey was also on millions of TV screens across the country. It takes some serious guts to be both physically and emotionally vulnerable like that. You could also call it sexy or scandalous or any number of other things. However, when it comes down to it, I’d call it amazing.

Let’s look past the fact that Kacey Musgraves channeled her inner Jenny Curran and focus on her performance. We’ll start by looking at the officially released version of “Justified.” Check out the music video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-0PaQanGBc

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KACEY MUSGRAVES – justified (official music video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-0PaQanGBc)

The two versions of the song aren’t night-and-day different. However, there’s a quality in the SNL performance that’s missing on the album version. Kacey Musgraves’ voice sounds stronger on the live version. At the same time, the instrumentation in the live version seemed a little more pulled back than the album version. Maybe her voice having extra room to shine made the difference. Then again, it could just be the nearly-imperceptible magic of live music seeping through the speakers.

Whatever it was, Kacey Musgraves introduced herself to a wider audience last night and did so in possibly the boldest way possible. However, people will remember her talent long after they forget that she played SNL in her birthday suit.

Comments / 0

Related
Hollywood Life

Kacey Musgraves Appears To Wear Just Her Guitar & Boots For Performance On ‘SNL’

Kacey Musgraves delivered an incredible performance on ‘SNL’ when she appeared as musical guest on Oct. 2!. Kacey Musgraves, 33, brought the house down with her performance on Saturday Night Live! The Texas native serenaded the audience with her recent song “justified,” for her first performance of the night! The singer’s rendition of the track was absolutely beautiful, but her look was also attention grabbing! The singer seemed like she was clad only in a pair of cowboy boots (fitting for a country singer), and her guitar for the thoughtful track!
MUSIC
The Independent

Kacey Musgraves: Everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live’s first musical guest of new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves set to be the musical guest on the first episode of the 47th season.Musgraves last appeared on SNL on May 12, 2018 while promoting her Grammy Award winning fourth album, Golden Hour. This time around, she’ll be promoting her new fifth album Star-Crossed which sees her exploring her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. The Independent said the album examined “the sadness and everydayness of her breakup does breathe slowly and honestly through the songs. There is, perhaps, a kind of rebellion in exposing the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Robin Wright
Stereogum

Kacey Musgraves Nods To Forrest Gump Scene On SNL Season Premiere

Last night was the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, and Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest opposite host Owen Wilson. She performed two tracks from her recent album star-crossed, “justified” and “camera roll.” During the former, she paid tribute to a scene in Forrest Gump in which Robin Wright’s Jenny plays a song nude on acoustic guitar by appearing to play the song nude on acoustic guitar. For “camera roll,” she did a more traditional SNL setup. Watch videos of both below.
MUSIC
The Independent

SNL 2021: Fans react to ‘emotional’ Kacey Musgraves performance

Fans have been reacting to Kacey Musgraves’ “emotional” performance on the new season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).Musgraves appeared on the 47th season of SNL alongside host Owen Wilson. The country-pop singer delivered a touching rendition of “Camera Roll” and “Justified” from her latest album, Star Crossed, which many have interpreted as being largely about her divorce from former husband, Ruston Kelly.Musgraves played a stripped-down version of “Justified” as her first song on the show, where she was seated on a stool and strumming a guitar that concealed any clothes she may have been wearing, which...
MUSIC
usustatesman.com

Kacey Musgraves shift from country music

Singer, musician, artist, Grammy-award winner Kacey Musgraves can now add “movie star” to her long list of accomplishments and accolades. Musgraves’ fifth studio album, paired with its own short film, “Star-Crossed,” is an artistically emotional venture for the country-pop star (though I should briefly mention here that there are not a few people who reject the idea she belongs to either genre).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Live Music#Music Video
Vulture

So Is Kacey Musgraves’s Star-crossed Really a Greek Tragedy? We Asked a Classics Professor.

Let me set the scene: one singer and recent divorcée, inspired by what else but Greek tragedy. Of course, I’m talking about Kacey Musgraves, who touted the melodramatic themes of her latest album, star-crossed, for months before we’d heard a single song or even knew the title. “This last chapter of my life and this whole last year and chapter for our country — at its most simple form, it’s a tragedy,” she told Rolling Stone back in February. She went on to talk about ideas like climax and resolution, along with the resilience of tragedy as a form, as muses for its narrative structure.
MUSIC
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Out on a Red Carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their third wedding anniversary by making out in front of photographers last night at Justin's Justin Bieber: One World premiere. Hailey posed with Justin in a pink and gray sequined mini dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a tan hat and all white. Justin and Hailey's appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain wows in top hat and bodysuit in star-studded celebration video

Shania Twain is one of the most famous country stars in the world, and over the years she's experimented with many genres of music. And over the weekend, the award-winning star delighted fans after appearing in a star-studded TikTok video with fellow country singer Taylor Swift. The pay it forward...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

238K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy