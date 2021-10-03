CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Sheriff: Man in Polk County attacks and kills 2 coworkers, third victim dies from injuries

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP)– A Florida electrician killed two of his colleagues and seriously injured a third in the Florida home they share on Saturday, officials said.

The third victim died from his injuries in the hospital.

Electrician Shun Runyon and his coworkers were living in Davenport while they worked temporarily at a supermarket for a Pennsylvania electric company.

The 39-year-old got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.

He then returned to the house where he was living with seven coworkers and their family before attacking them with a knife and a baseball bat. Runyon beat one man to death while he slept, according to the sheriff.

A second victim was found dead on the front porch and a third victim was beaten so badly he was hospitalized in extremely critical condition and was “not expected to survive,” the sheriff said. He died from his injuries the next day.

Runyon chased a fourth person into the street, hitting him with the bat. Another man escaped unharmed with his wife and 7-year-old daughter, the AP reported.

After the incident, Runyon left the home and lead law enforcement on a large-scale manhunt with deputies, K-9’s, drones, and a helicopter.

He showed up at a Lake Wales couple and told them he had been raped.

The sheriff said charges will be forthcoming against Runyon, who was not injured. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

“He knew all of these victims. We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” Judd said.

Runyon is facing three charges of first-degree murder and one charge of aggravated assault.

