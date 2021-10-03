Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup
Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a wholesome video of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Edelman’s video showed the days when Belichick was first taking over as the Patriots’ head coach and the team subsequently drafting Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000. The video has Natalie Merchant’s "Kind and Generous" playing over Belichick and Brady complimenting each other.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 0