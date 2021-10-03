Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.

