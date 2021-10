BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski suffered quite the injury scare on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers’ tight end left Sunday’s game vs. the Rams after absorbing a hard, legal hit to the back from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Gronkowski held on to the ball until he hit the ground, but immediately stayed down in obvious pain. Rob Gronkowski down on the turf and in clear pain after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/72yNyHpQVQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 26, 2021 The 32-year-old Gronkowski eventually made his way to the sideline medical tent under his own power, before walking...

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO