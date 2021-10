Paris Saint-Germain suffered defeat for the first time this season to Stade Rennes on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Roazhon Park. The Parisians’ passivity and wastefulness in front of goal was taken advantage of by a Rennes team that smelled blood in the water through the entirety of the contest. Overall, PSG’s poor performance furthered the notion that there is still much work to be done.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO