CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Meet the cast of BBC's new drama Ridley Road

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new drama to watch? Then BBC's latest offering, Ridley Road, is your answer. The brand new series, which starts on Sunday evening, is a four-part period drama and has a glittering cast. The synopsis reads: "Inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group, a coalition from the...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan's friendship with Downton star revealed in throwback

Outlander has built up a dedicated fanbase since its inception nearly seven years ago and the actors themselves have become household names. But did you know that lead star Sam Heughan's career path crossed with another popular show, Downton Abbey, in his early days?. The actor, who has enjoyed many...
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Steve Coogan to play Jimmy Savile in controversial BBC drama

The BBC has caused controversy today with the news that Steve Coogan has been cast as Jimmy Savile in a new drama entitled The Reckoning, which is said to delve into how the paedophile used his powerful connections and celebrity status to hide his heinous crimes. “To play Jimmy Savile...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The reckoning- Jimmy Saville Drama - BBC One

Steve Coogan is going take on the role of Jimmy Saville in this new Drama https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/6563/steve-coogan-to-play-jimmy-savile/. Assume it will cover bbc who ignored all they knew about his antics. Posts: 181. Forum Member. ✭. 26/09/21 - 12:47 #3. Won't be watching. Posts: 12,378. Forum Member. ✭✭. 26/09/21 - 13:01 #4.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

BBC Jimmy Savile drama branded ‘disgusting’ and sparks hypocrisy accusations

The announcement that Steve Coogan will play paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile in a new BBC One drama,The Reckoning, has upset many social media users.The mini-series, which was written by Neil McKay, will explore how the late Top of the Pops host was able to commit his crimes unchecked for decades.After his death in 2011, hundreds of survivors came forward with stories of abuse by Savile, who used his work at the BBC and at hospitals, prisons and charities to conceal his wrongdoings.Producers are working with many people whose lives were affected by Savile “to ensure their stories are...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Spiro
Person
Rory Kinnear
Person
Colin Jordan
Person
Eddie Marsan
Person
Tamzin Outhwaite
femalefirst.co.uk

David Tennant cast in ITV drama Litvinenko

David Tennant will play Alexander Litvinenko in a new four-part ITV drama focused on the former KGB officer's death in 2006. David Tennant is to play Alexander Litvinenko in a new ITV drama. The 50-year-old actor has been cast in the lead role in upcoming four-part series 'Litvinenko', which focuses...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Where Was Netflix's New Drama 'The Starling' Filmed?

Starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd, The Starling tells the story of a couple working hard to mend their relationship after losing their baby daughter, Katie, to SIDS. Jack Maynard (Chris O'Dowd) is in a residential mental hospital while Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) deals with her grief at home alone, and suddenly becomes obsessed with a starling who nests in her backyard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

New ‘The Last Duel’ Poster Focuses on Ridley Scott’s Incredible Cast

20th Century Studios has revealed a new poster for Ridley Scott's medieval epic The Last Duel, which is less than three weeks away from coming exclusively to theaters on October 15. As you'd expect from a hard-hitting drama that might prove to be a tough sell to audiences still unconvinced about heading back to multiplexes in their droves, the main focus of the one-sheet is the star-powered central quartet.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of FBI: International

Dick Wolf is a television mastermind. He’s a creator, and he’s a genius. When he has an idea, people listen to him because his ideas typically turn into major successes. He’s the man behind two of television’s biggest franchises, and his third franchise – while still quite young – is already growing bigger than anyone imagined. Dick Wolf created the “Law & Order,” franchise, the “Chicago,” franchise, and the “FBI,” franchise. When “FBI,” debuted in 2018, no one realized that it would be a year-and-a-half before he debuted, “FBI: Most Wanted,” and turned it into a massive success. A year-and-a-half later, he’s got “FBI: International,” airing and taking over a three-hour time slot on its first night to boot. The newest show in the franchise airs September 21, 2021, on CBS at 10 pm as the third hour of the first-ever three-hour, three-show crossover event on television after both “FBI,” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” air. It’s huge, and it’s also time to meet the cast of the newest hit show in the Dick Wolf Universe.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#First Tv#The 62 Group#Jewish#Neo Nazism#Nsm#Game Of Thrones
digitalspy.com

Bake Off's Mary Berry to host new BBC cooking show

Mary Berry is coming back to the screens with more sweet treats in a new BBC series: Mary Berry's Fantastic Feasts. In the new three-part series, the beloved cook will come to the rescue of cooking novices, teaching them to create impressive, delicious dishes for their family and friends. "I...
RECIPES
Grazia

Ridley Road’s Agnes O’Casey: ‘This Story Needs To Be Told Now More Than Ever’

In Ridley Road’s opening scene, we are transported into a picturesque town house. A young boy sporting blue pyjamas enters the bedroom, singing a nursery rhyme at the top of his lungs. He begins playfully toying with a woman with a striking blonde bob and together they are smiling and laughing. The boy’s father joins them in the bedroom and then the boy leads them all in Nazi salutes. They all hold their positions with chilling smiles; my heart sank to the pit of my stomach. The contrast from a seemingly idyllic life to the symbols I was now watching on screen was disturbing. What surprised me even more was the location and date shown on screen – Kent, England 1962.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Meet The Cast of Netflix’s Squid Game

Squid Game has become one of Netflix’s biggest series since its release in late September 2021. The South Korean survival drama has attracted a huge worldwide audience with its mix of thrills, horror, and fascinating characters. Over the course of nine episodes, audiences have been captivated by the plight of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Advanced Television

BBC’s Vigil most watched new drama in 3 years

Vigil is UK television’s most watched new drama launch in three years, 30-day viewing data has revealed. The six-part submarine thriller’s first episode – made for the BBC by World Productions – attracted an audience of 13.4 million viewers, making it the highest rated new drama launch across all UK channels since Bodyguard back in 2018.
TV SERIES
chartattack.com

Binge-Worthy BBC Dramas Available to Watch on iPlayer this Weekend

When it comes to movie updates, all eyes are on streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but this year BBC iPlayer service continues to offer a small but diversified selection of movies and films to binge-watch. Bloodlands, The Bodyguard, Normal People and Doctor Foster, – it’s fair to say...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Casts Taylor Kitsch In Drama ‘Painkiller’

Neftflix has cast Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) in its opioid crisis drama titled Painkilller, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), West Duchovny (Vegas High), Dina Shihabi (Amira & Sam), and John Rothman (One Mississippi) were previously cast.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

First look at new BBC Three comedy series Lazy Susan released and stellar comedy supporting cast revealed

We couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who worked so hard on this show, especially our wildly talented director Molly Manners.”. Made by award-winning Tiger Aspect (part of Banijay UK) the series has just finished shooting on location in Watford. Also released today is a first-look image and the supporting cast has been revealed from the forthcoming new series.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Top U.K. TV Writers Talk ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Squid Game’ Impact: “There Is a Wave Crashing Down”

Steven Knight (Spencer, Peaky Blinders), Lucy Prebble (Succession, I Hate Suzie) and Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Enola Holmes), arguably three of the most in-demand and acclaimed British screenwriters working right now, sat down for a panel discussion on the second day of the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday. While the talk’s focus was ostensibly themed around how U.K. writers have moved between platforms, the conversational inevitably veered towards the most talked about TV show of the last few weeks. “It’s really exciting with something like Squid Game,” said Prebble, who is showcasing episodes of Succession season three later in the...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Grantchester cast of 2021: find out who is starring in season six

Grantchester is a firm fan favourite, and it’s easy to see why with its stellar cast and amazing guest stars! So, who is starring in season six? Find out more about the cast here…. Robson Green - Geordie Keating. Robson plays Geordie but is also well known for starring as...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Succession’ Writer Lucy Prebble And ‘His Dark Materials’ Jack Thorne Slam UK Government’s “Distinctive British Content” Plans

Succession writer Lucy Prebble and His Dark Materials’ Jack Thorne have slammed the UK government’s plan to force Public Service Broadcasters to produce ‘distinctive British content’, with Prebble calling it “an empty gesture to a fictional audience”. Speaking alongside Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight at today’s London Film Festival, I Hate Suzie creator Prebble said she “couldn’t take seriously” the government’s blueprint, which was revealed last month by culture minister John Whittingdale, who is no longer in post. The requirement will feature in an upcoming UK government white paper and it is likely that broadcasting regulator Ofcom will be tasked with enforcing it. “Nothing the...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy