Colorado State

CSP: Distracted driving, impairment cause 2 rollovers near Black Hawk

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol worked to clear two rollover crashes that happened Sunday morning on Highway 119 near Black Hawk.

CSP said one crash was caused by an impaired driver and the other was the result of distracted driving.

Neither of the drivers was hurt.

Steve Hampton
6d ago

