CSP: Distracted driving, impairment cause 2 rollovers near Black Hawk
GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol worked to clear two rollover crashes that happened Sunday morning on Highway 119 near Black Hawk.
CSP said one crash was caused by an impaired driver and the other was the result of distracted driving.Teens lose dad to heart attack, then mom is killed in Denver double stabbing
Neither of the drivers was hurt.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 9