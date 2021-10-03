Man steals ambulance, hits cars during reckless ride, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man in Sacramento stole an ambulance and took it for a joyride, hitting at least two cars before he was arrested, officials said Sunday. The Sacramento Police Department said it got a report of a stolen ambulance driving recklessly that hit a parked car around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Sacramento Fire Department said someone stole its ambulance from Mercy General Hospital.www.kcra.com
