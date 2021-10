This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening features mostly cloudy skies with a stray shot at showers. Temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s off to the west. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. For tonight we see a better shot at rain, and it looks to be a wet one with a steady stream of rain filling in after 10:00. There is a shot that some storms could be strong to serve in nature. The best shot at severe weather is to the west of the Twin Ports. Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 60s across the region. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO