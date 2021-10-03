Renowned CSU Veterinary Hospital Cuts Hours Due To Staffing Shortage – CBS Denver
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, a world renowned animal care facility, is having to temporarily close its doors overnights due to extreme staffing shortages. Schools, restaurants and other businesses have seen staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that very issue is forcing CSU to turn away overnight patients through the month of October.rockydailynews.com
Comments / 0