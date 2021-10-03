Foogiano Is Now Engaged To Renni Rucci
Georgia rapper Foogiano is known for a few things: his hit remix with DaBaby for his song “Molly”, being signed to Gucci Mane’s label 1017 Records, and most recently being convicted for a parole violation, for which he is now serving a 5-year long prison sentence. Despite being locked up, Foogiano continues to make his love for his girlfriend Renni Rucci clear. The two have been very public about their devotion to one another, and have never been the type to hide it.www.hotnewhiphop.com
