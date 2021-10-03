The power of a hyphen

When news journalists write headlines, they brainstorm the most succinct, compelling encapsulation—the takehome message—for their articles. This is much trickier than it sounds, as certain phrasings might misrepresent a story’s essence or omit important elements. In this collection, senior space editor Lee Billings does an in-depth analysis of what might be included in the decadal astronomy report, set to be released any moment by the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. It will help set the national priorities for astronomical research and budgeting for the next decade and beyond, as our article’s title indicates (see “This Report Could Make or Break the Next 30 Years of U.S. Astronomy”).
