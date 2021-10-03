CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The power of a hyphen

michiganradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's say your boss emails you and asks what you plan to with a contract that would continue your employment in the job you love. You reply that you're planning to resign. Your boss then replies that he's sorry to see you go. Wait, what?. You love your job and...

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
rd.com

Word Power Quizzes

Words Beginning A-M What do an academic, a debacle, and a Miami Beach clambake have in common? They are words spelled with letters from only the first half of the alphabet, a to m—like all those in this quiz. Words Beginning N-Z We’re visiting the likes of nuns, protons, sprouts,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Scientific American

The Power of the Headline

When news journalists write headlines, they brainstorm the most succinct, compelling encapsulation—the takehome message—for their articles. This is much trickier than it sounds, as certain phrasings might misrepresent a story’s essence or omit important elements. In this collection, senior space editor Lee Billings does an in-depth analysis of what might be included in the decadal astronomy report, set to be released any moment by the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. It will help set the national priorities for astronomical research and budgeting for the next decade and beyond, as our article’s title indicates (see “This Report Could Make or Break the Next 30 Years of U.S. Astronomy”).
ASTRONOMY
theapopkavoice.com

The Power of Instinct

Baby wood ducks – creatures of instinct – take the leap, literally! At a certain stage in their development they leave their nest in order to survive. Now keep in mind that the only home they know is that hollow up there in the tree, perhaps fifteen or twenty feet above the ground. This has been their home since hatching.
buzzfeednews.com

Mxmtoon Wants Us All To Embrace The Multi-Hyphenate Existence

"My therapist once asked me if I wanted to be in love / And I told her, 'I don't know? I guess, maybe? Kind of,'" sings a teenaged Mxmtoon (em-ex-em-toon) on her 2019 debut album, The Masquerade. It’s the kind of music that only a teenage girl could make — navigating raw emotion and searching to articulate those overwhelming feelings at the same time. And it's the kind of music that launched Mxmtoon — known mononymously to the world as Maia — from recording music in her parents' guest bedroom to becoming one of indie pop's brightest young stars.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyphen#British
Phys.org

Video: Are we standing on a quadrillion tons of diamonds?

There might be a quadrillion tons of diamonds 100 miles below Earth's surface. But the farthest we've traveled is 7 miles down, so how could we know that?. Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details to third parties.
SCIENCE
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
mixonline.com

Infinite Power Studios Upgrades

Burnley, UK (September 30, 2021)—Producer and sound designer Matia Simovich, now the sole owner of Infinite Power Studios after the recent departure of producers Rhys Fulber and John Fryer, has installed a Neve 8424 console at the facility. “Initially, I was looking at the Neve Genesys range, but when I...
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceAlert

This Ancient And Ginormous Sloth Had an Unexpected Supplement in Its Diet

A giant ground sloth that lived during the last ice age was not largely vegetarian like its modern-day tree-dwelling relatives, but enjoyed munching on meat, according to a new study that has found telltale signs of its diet in fossilized hair samples. Mylodon darwinii went extinct some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago along with most other megafauna, and scientists had presumed it ate only plants. But a comparison of chemical signatures in M. darwinii's hair to the diets of other extinct and living species of sloths and anteaters now suggests otherwise. These results are the "first direct evidence of omnivory in an...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Cooking with pawpaw

The Stateside Podcast is possible because of Michigan Radio. If you know about podcasts, you know that many are powered by advertising revenue. That’s not how we do it. We’re raising money for our work this week. And we need your help so that we can continue to bring you these Michigan-centric stories. Click here to support our work.
PETS
michiganradio.org

Michigan Radio & NPR 50th anniversary T-shirt

It’s easy to become Michigan Radio’s next sustaining member. You get to choose the amount you want to give each month. And just like a magazine subscription or a streaming service, that amount automatically gets deducted from your credit card or bank account. Then no matter when you’re listening, you know you’ve done your part to support public radio! And as a thank you for your support, you're able to choose a thank you gift based on your monthly donation.
LIFESTYLE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Power Play

This essay was written in the early days of the pandemic, when the novel Coronavirus was actually novel. It’s a snapshot of one family at the start of a new world. Back then I carried with me a naïve certainty that one day we’d look back on this time and say, “Remember when we lived through a pandemic?” Thanks to the Delta variant, everything in our lives has been thrown into flux once again. For all of those out there in similar binds, here’s to living bravely and believing that, as Glennon Doyle says, “We can do hard things.” –author Danielle Ariano.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theorion.com

The power of music

As the melody hits my ears, and the rhythm moves the body, the everyday problems begin to disintegrate and all the emotions start to flood in. Since the beginning of humanity, music has always been there for humans as an escape from the environment around them. The earliest documented piece...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy