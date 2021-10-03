Build castles to survive the Mongols in a free wave defense RTS

The Destiny Content Vault, launched in 2020 with the Beyond Light expansion, is a place where Bungie can store "less actively played" destinations and activities. According to the studio, the Vault is necessary so that it can add new content without making the game unmanageably bloated. When the Vault first went live at the start of Destiny 2 Year 4, Bungie moved Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury, the Leviathan, and pretty much all their associated content went into it. Today we learned that in February 2022, when Year 5 gets underway, the Forsaken campaign and Tangled Shore destination will also be added to the vault. Which is to effectively say deleted from the game. The Dreaming City location, thankfully, is being spared for now.

