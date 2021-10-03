Build castles to survive the Mongols in a free wave defense RTS
Vedelem: The Golden Horde is a wave survival real-time strategy game set during the time of the Mongol invasion of Eastern Europe. As the Golden Horde bears down on you, your job is to build economic buildings in order to expand your territory, gather resources, and pump out more troops for large-scale engagements with the enemy's ever-growing numbers. All the while, you want to fortify and upgrade your lands, giving you manned walls and buildings between your central keep and the enemy army.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0