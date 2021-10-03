Wilfried Nancy 'proud' of CF Montreal players after Atlanta United comeback
CF Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy has revealed how 'proud' he is of his players as they closed out the busy recent schedule with a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. Playing their seventh game in three weeks across all competitions, Montreal came from 1-0 down to beat the Five Stripes 2-1 on Saturday. Within seven minutes of Jake Mulraney's opener, a Romell Quioto brace gave the Canadian side an ultimately unassailable lead.www.90min.com
