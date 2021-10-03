CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilfried Nancy 'proud' of CF Montreal players after Atlanta United comeback

By Chris Smith
 6 days ago

CF Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy has revealed how 'proud' he is of his players as they closed out the busy recent schedule with a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. Playing their seventh game in three weeks across all competitions, Montreal came from 1-0 down to beat the Five Stripes 2-1 on Saturday. Within seven minutes of Jake Mulraney's opener, a Romell Quioto brace gave the Canadian side an ultimately unassailable lead.

