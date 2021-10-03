Wilfried Nancy 'proud' of CF Montreal players after Atlanta United comeback

As the scoreline clearly shows, the Union won on Saturday. And they won playing a high-pressing style that kept the visitors from ever really building offensive rhythm. It was as tidy a performance as the Union have put in this season, though it’s hard to say why. No one player did anything we haven’t seen them do before, with the possible exception of Andre Blake who for once wasn’t a complete lockdown in goal.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO